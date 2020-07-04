Britain’s Queen recognizes Malawian philanthropist Brian Khembo: Gets Commonwealth award

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (UK) has recognised Malawian volunteer and philanthropist, Brian Khembo, with Commonwealth Points of Light award for service during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Khembo is representing Malawi as the 146th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service supporting his community during the coornavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

He is the founder of ‘My Community My Responsibility’, which is educating the local community about Covid-19.

Khembo leads weekly outreach meetings with 300 elderly people in local towns, to amplify the key messages of social distancing and regular hand washing, while also distributing food, masks and soap.

Hr also provides 50 vulnerable street children with regular hot meals.

The acting UK High Commissioner in Malawi, David Beer, described Brian Khembo as one of the unsung heroes who have decided to do something and support their communities through the current Covid-19 crisis.

“Using personal resources and sometimes pulling together little contributions in cash and kind from friends, Brian has been able to reach out to the most forgotten and vulnerable in this pandemic: street kids and the elderly. Brian has regularly provided meals and protective wear such face masks to street kids and has been helping the elderly in some of the poorest neighbourhoods with food items and information on how to protect themselves from the pandemic. I congratulate Brian for the award and the recognition from HM The Queen for his selfless acts,” said Beer.

Khembo expressed appreciation to Her Majesty The Queen for choosing him to be among the people to receive the Points of Light award.

He assured that the award will fuel his desire to support many children on the streets and the vulnerable people.

“It will help me to be a model for many in Malawi. My desire is to see that one day most of these (street) kids should become independent and productive citizens of the country,” said Khembo.

A statement from the Office of the High Commissioner says as part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.

It states that by sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 54 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people.

Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.

