Broken promises: World Bank Climate Project leaves Malawian participants stranded and unpaid

The $128 million World Bank-funded Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works (CSEPW) project, hailed as a beacon of hope for communities battling the effects of climate change in Malawi, is now mired in allegations of gross mismanagement and neglect. For over a year, hundreds of participants, primarily from vulnerable rural communities, have gone unpaid, forcing many to abandon the initiative altogether.

In Karonga district, northern Malawi, locals who were enlisted to bolster climate resilience by planting trees, constructing check dams, and digging flood-prevention channels say their labor has gone unrewarded. Promised payments of MK28,800 ($16) for each two-month work cycle have failed to materialize for many, leading to growing disillusionment with the project.

“We Were Given Hope, Only to Be Let Down”

Mwiza Kapila, a former participant, expressed frustration at the continuous delays. “We were told this project would help us fight the impacts of climate change while earning a living. Instead, we were deceived. After working for six months, I received nothing and had to quit,” he lamented.

Current participants share similar stories of broken promises. One individual, who preferred to remain anonymous, described relentless cycles of “verifications” with no outcomes. “Every week, we’re asked to verify our names and IDs, but no payments come. We keep working in the faint hope that one day we’ll be paid,” they said.

Officials Claim “All is Well” Amid Chaos

Local officials, however, paint a different picture. Ndhlazi Burton, an extension worker from the Ministry of Agriculture, and Philip Munthali, the Agricultural Extension Development Coordinator for Lupembe, insist the payment issues have been resolved. They attribute the delays to administrative challenges such as participants lacking IDs or cell phones—claims sharply contradicted by community members.

“We’ve had IDs and cell phones all along,” countered one participant. “These excuses don’t add up. It feels like they’re hiding the truth about where the money has gone.”

World Bank and Implementers Silent

The National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC), responsible for implementing the project, and the World Bank have both failed to provide clarity. Paul Chipeta, the NLGFC’s project coordinator, initially requested time to respond to queries but has since gone silent. Similarly, Henry Chimbali, a communications expert for the World Bank, has ignored follow-up requests for answers.

A Warning Sign for Climate Adaptation Efforts

Experts warn that such mismanagement could undermine Malawi’s climate resilience at a critical time. Dr. Herbet Mwalukomo, Executive Director of the Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA), criticized the project’s top-down approach, saying, “Communities must own these initiatives for them to succeed. Imposing projects breeds mistrust and failure.”

Environmental scientist Dr. Sosten Chiotha highlighted systemic issues with Malawi’s fragmented climate adaptation strategies. “Without a coherent national plan that integrates community voices, projects like these will falter,” he said.

The CSEPW project’s issues echo concerns raised earlier this year when Mchinji district authorities reported substandard infrastructure built under the scheme. Despite its flaws, the program was expanded to all 28 districts, with Finance Minister Simplex Banda boasting of 520,000 enrollees countrywide.

Broken Trust, Broken System

The plight of unpaid workers underscores a broader crisis in Malawi, where climate projects are plagued by mismanagement, insufficient community involvement, and a lack of accountability. With floods, droughts, and hunger ravaging the nation, these failures carry devastating consequences.

For now, Malawi’s poorest communities are left wondering: If a $128 million project can’t deliver, who will?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!