BSS students protest over corrupt teachers: Police fire tear gas

Malawi Police fired tear-gas in the morning to disperse angry and violent students at Blantyre Secondary School (BSS) who were protesting against what they call corrupt teachers and administrators.

The students decided to abandon classes to violently protest against the admission of some students from private and other public institutions.

One student said the school authorities are corrupt, this is why they admit students from other schools in exchange for money.

The students say this is negatively affecting the learning conditions at the school including accommodation as there are more students than what the hostels can cater for.

The police have managed to bring the students back to their hostels.

There was no immediate comment from the school authorities on the allegations but a teacher who asked not to be named said rules allow teachers to bring in a number of students away from the government selection system.

