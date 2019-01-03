Bullets fan lands K1.5m  Zampira New Year jackpot

There could not have been any better way to kick-start the New Year for Blantyre-based Emma Tepani, a Nyasa Big Bullets supporter who has emerged lucky winner of the ultimate K1.5 million grand prize in TNM Super League’s Zampira Promotion.

Tepani won the K1.5 million jack pot during the grand draw of the promotion held in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Speaking during the grand draw, TNM’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager, Limbani Nsapato said Zampira promotion created a platform through which TNM as long-term sponsor of the league used as an opportunity to engage and excite soccer fans throughout the 2018 TNM Super League season.

“As a brand, we introduced Zampira promotion as a continuation of our fan base engagement. For many years, TNM as Super League sponsors has been rewarding the 12th player of the game, or the fan with cash and other prizes to appreciate fans contribution to the beautiful game. Our impeccable track record dates back to the Sapota Mapeto days, and which transitioned to Zampira,” Nsapato said.

Nsapato said Zampira promotion acts as a forum through which TNM get feedback from fans in terms of appreciating their knowledge and passion for local and international football.

“We are proud that through the promotion, local soccer fans continue to demonstrate great passion and knowledge of the domestic league,” he said,

He noted that the response to this year’s promotion exceeded TNM’s expectations with over 607,157 predictions registered during the season. Of these, 52,815 were correct predictions representing an 8.6 per cent prediction rate. An additional 309,076 entries were registered in the daily question challenge.

During the grand draw, another fan whose number (0883786338) was not available during the draw won the eighth and last motor bike. TNM has been giving out the motorbikes valued at K1.5 million as a monthly prize.

“We look forward to another exciting Zampira promotion in 2019. Soccer fans should look forward to many surprises and exciting moments with Zampira,” said the Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager.

With the 2018 promotion occurring in a World Cup year, TNM incorporated a World Cup component which saw a soccer fan going to watch the games live in Russia. The fan, Zondwayo Mgomezulu watched France grab the cup after beating Croatia at the giant Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :