Bullets fan wins motorbike in Zampira Promo

A Lilongwe based Nyasa Big Bullets fan Chimwemwe Lingison has emerged the latest lucky winner of brand-new motorbike in on-going Zampira promotion conducted by TNM mobile phone service provider.

The initiative was launched with an aim of engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results

Lingson said he was excited to win the motorbike which will assist him as a mode of transport to run his business.

Speaking during the seventh monthly draw of the promotion, TNMs Public Relations & Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said the company has so far handed over seven motorbikes since April when the promotion rolled out.

“As we count down to the ultimate prize of K1.5 million, we continue to excite our customers with airtime and the motorbikes, throughout the season we will continue with fan engagements initiatives,”said Nsapato.

He however pointed out that this month’s draw comes at an exciting moment when the relegation and championship battle are at a boiling point.

“There could never be any better time to predict than now when teams are running neck to neck to get hold of the ultimate prize (2018 Championship) or to prolong their stay in the elite league,”he said

He then encouraged the soccer fans to continue participating in Zampira promotion and stand a chance to win weekly, monthly prizes as well as the grand prize of K1.5 million

To date TNM has given out a total of K25, 700,000 including K8 million for the Trip to 2018 Russia World Cup.

In the seventh month, Zampira promotion registered a total of 70,156 entries with 6,868 correct predictions representing a 9.78 percent correct rate.

The 2018 Zampira Promotion runs from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018.

To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question is being generated and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

