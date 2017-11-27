Bullets maintain to chase Nomads with one point gap: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers on Sunday denied second placed Nyasa Big Bullets from getting close to the 2017 TNM Super League title hopes after holding the people’s team to a one-all-draw in a cracker match played at Nchalo Stadium.

The Central Bankers took the lead in the 35th minute through their hitman Mathews Sibale who scored through a power header which send Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe to a wrong direction.

Bullets struggled to get settled after conceeding the goal as they kept on receiving pressure from Silver Strikers especially on the midfield and left wing where Duncan Nyoni partnered with Mike Robert.

Bullets technical panel which used a 4-5-1 formation made a quick substitution in the first half when they brought in Bright Munthali who replaced Mussa Manyenje.

In the 46th minute Bullets came with a second substitution by taking off Emmanuel Zoya after he got a knock and he was replaced by Chimango Kayira.

Few minutes after the substitution Bullets made some quick counter attack from the midfield and managed to level the match in the 47th minute through Nelson Kangunje who scored a rebound after Bright Munthali’s header whose ball came from a banana cross taken by veteran right winger Fischer Kondowe hit the right post before it found Kangunje’s dangerous left foot.

After the equaliser Bullets gave Silver a lot of pressure and played most of the minutes in Silver’s half but their strikers failed to beat the Bankers defence built by Yunus Sheriff, Chisomo Mpachika and Trevor Kalema.

Speaking in a post match interview Bullets vice coach Eliah Kananji said he was very disapointed for dropping two points in the time where they are in need of maximum points to increase their chances of winning the title.

“Honestly we didn’t play our usual game because we allowed our colleagues to play a passing game in the first half. Its very painfull to collect a point in a game which apart from playing contrary to our plan we also missed a number of clear opportunities which could’ve been converted into goals.

“Now the game has gone we still thank God for giving us a draw and we’ll not give up the title battle until to the end,” said Kananji.

Silver Strikers Team Manager Francis Songo blamed his boys for giving Bullets a silly goal.

Songo also blamed the rains which came area in the second half which he said affected the team’s style of play.

“We had a lot time to score other goals but unfortunately by the time we were coming back into the game the rains forced us to play some long balls so it was difficult for us to creat chances,” said Songo.

Bullets is still on second position with 58 points from 27 games and they are one point behind leaders Beforward Wanderers who have 59 points from 27 games.

Silver Strikers remains on third position with 52 points after playing 27 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :