Bullets pip Wanderers to Precious Sambani signing

January 4, 2019 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club on Friday completed the signing of Namiwawa FC defender Precious Sambani.

Pen to paper: Sambani inks a deal with Bullets

Sambani has been playing on loan at Wanderers and his contract expired on  December 31 2018.

Nyasa Times can reveal that the player will spend the next three seasons at Bullets following the signing ceremony which took places at Nyasa Head Offices in Blantyre on Friday.

Sambani has been an influential figure in Wanderers squad and earned himself a national team call up and debut last season due to his impressive performance.

He is to face a tough competition  to win a left back position at Bullets where they also have a cream of left backs in the name of Yamikani Fodya and Emmanuel Zoya.

But Nyasa Times understands that Zoya who had little game time in the just ended season due to among other things injuries is on his way out of the People’s Team to newly TNMSuper League promoted Central Region Premier League Side Mlatho Mponela.

mkandawir
Guest
mkandawir

kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk zovuta kubanja la NOMA izi someone will have to pave way to others to take care of team

7 hours ago

