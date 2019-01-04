Bullets pip Wanderers to Precious Sambani signing

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club on Friday completed the signing of Namiwawa FC defender Precious Sambani.

Sambani has been playing on loan at Wanderers and his contract expired on December 31 2018.

Nyasa Times can reveal that the player will spend the next three seasons at Bullets following the signing ceremony which took places at Nyasa Head Offices in Blantyre on Friday.

Sambani has been an influential figure in Wanderers squad and earned himself a national team call up and debut last season due to his impressive performance.

He is to face a tough competition to win a left back position at Bullets where they also have a cream of left backs in the name of Yamikani Fodya and Emmanuel Zoya.

But Nyasa Times understands that Zoya who had little game time in the just ended season due to among other things injuries is on his way out of the People’s Team to newly TNMSuper League promoted Central Region Premier League Side Mlatho Mponela.

