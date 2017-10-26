Bullets reach FISD Cup quarter-finals, see off Karonga Utd

Bright Munthali’s hat-trick and a Jimmy Zakazaka’s goal on Wednesday send Nyasa Big Bullets into the FISD Challenge Cup quarter finals after coming from a 2-nil down to beat Karonga United by 4-2 in another controversial match at Chilomoni stadium.

Karonga United which started the game at a higher pace surprised Bullets fans when the Simama boys scored two quick goals in the 9 and 29 minutes in the first half courtecy of Anthony Mfune .

But Bullets on-and-off hitman Bright Munthali levelled the match to a two-all-draw in the first half after scoring two beautiful goals which came in 30 and 37 minutes respectively.

Surprisingly, as the teams were going to a half time break some Bullets irate supporters invaded the tunnel where they manhandled Karonga United officials and supporters whome they were suspecting of keeping juju.

While other supporters were busy beating the officials, others rushed to the team doctor and snatched medical kit box and bottles of waters which was meant for the players.

As that was not enough other supporters went ahead and attacked Joy Media Group TV Cameraman Winford Fanuel accusing him of taking pictures of the incident and they nearly broke his camera.

Karonga United refused to come out from the dressing room to proceed with the second for being angry and fear with the situation.

The second half kicke off was delayed close to 20 minutes as it took for FAM officials who reasoned with the team to go and continue with the play.

Munthali added his third goal in the 65th minutes to become the first player to receive a match ball for scoring a hat-trick.

Jimmy Zakazaka who came in as a substitute after replacing Muhamad Sulumba scored the fourth and his first goal at Bullets in the additional time.

Bullets headcoach Rodgers Yasin said he was very greatful with win and performance of the team which he said the players worked very hard to recover from their poor start especially in the forst half.

“We are done with the round of 16 our focus now will go to the quarter finals. I must accept that today’s performance was not as good as the way expected but that’s what happens when you’re playing a lower league side. We’ll try to prepare well to other games,” said Yasin.

His counterpart Karonga United assistant coach Donald Zgwambo said they lost the match because of the players were frustrated with the officiation and intimidation from Bullets fans which made their morale to be down.

“Had it been that this game was professionally handled by the referees and free from the unsporting actions which Bullets supporters did to us we could’ve easily beaten them but my boys were all affected with and they could’nt play their normal game,” said Zgambo.

Bullets will meet Blue Eagles in the quarter finals in a date and venue which will be decided by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions Committee.

Eagles beat Mzuni F.C 4-2 in penalties after a goaless draw in the regulation time.

