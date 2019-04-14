Bullets statement of intent, Nomads in no compromising mood: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets made a statement of intent when they launched their TNM league title defence campaign with a 4-0 win over TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday April 13 2019.

New signing from Civil Sporting FC Gomezgani Chirwa put the championd ahead before Patrick Phiri increased the lead.

Later in the game, last season’s top goal scorer Chukepo Msowoya added misery on TN Stars when he scored a brace.

Bullets Coach Calisto Pasuwa hailed his charges for the splendid performance after the match and described the win as a good start.

On a lighter note, the Zimbabwean tactician blamed his players for not being clinical in finishing up front to punish further the ‘inexperienced’ TN Stars.

“If we were clinical we could have had a wider margin victory,” said Pasuwa.

His opposite number Meke Mwase who has just been appointed as Malawi National Senior Football Team interim Head Coach admitted his side came second best more especially in the second half.

Mwase said they managed to contain the People’s Team in the first half but slipped over in the second half.

Elsewhere, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers thumped Mzuni FC 5-0 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre

Striker Babatunde Adepoje proved worth of his K7 million record signing-on fee after steering the Nomads to a deserved victory over the Northern Region side scoring a brace.

Defender Harry Nyirenda also scored a brace as the Nomads announced their intention to reclaim the league which slipped through their fingers last season.

Zicco Mkanda was another scorer for the Lali Lubani Road outfit .

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira hailed his charges for a good start, saying it would help to build the team’s morale.

“It was a good game. It’s always good to start with a win. Winning 5-0 even makes it much better,” he said.

Silver Strikers survived a Karonga United scare following 3-2 win in which Khuda Muyaba’s hat-trick dominated the focus.

Kamuzu Barracks and Mighty Tigers played out a 0-0 draw while Masters Security and Moyale Barracks drew 1-1.

Lloyd Njaliwa scored for Moyale before Masters Security equalized through Nigerian defender Erick Estigah.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :