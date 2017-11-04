Bullets supporters banned 5 years for Violent Conduct: Club handed K2.5m suspended sentence

Ten Nyasa Big Bullets supporters have been banned by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) from taking part in any football related

activities following a series of misconduct and violent acts in different manners during their team’s FISD Challenge Cup Round of 16

match against Karonga United.

It was alleged that on 25th October 2017 at the Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre, the said Nyasa Big Bullets supporters during the match and

at half time attacked Karonga United players and officials suspecting they had ‘Juju’.

The suspended supporters are Matthews Gunde, Kasiya Whayo, Kelly Ngozo, Rashid Useni, Precious Amos, Judah Anderson, Wisdom Shaibu, Shaibu Saidi, Dyton Bello and Bruno Gama.

According to a statement released by FAM, the decision to suspend the supporters was made upon carrying out an examination on match reports submitted by the Match Coordinator, Stewards, Police and other relevant officials.

According to the statement which has been signed by Malawi FA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alfred Gift Gunda, the supporters showcased unsporting behaviour contrary to Article 24.1 of the 2017 FISD

Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations.

The reports revealed that the supporters beat or bullied opponents’ team officials and players and a Joy Media Group Cameraman an act which is contrary to Article 24.12 of the 2017 FISD Challenge Cup

Rules and Regulations.

In summary, the supporters ‘incited Vioence’ and ‘brought the game of football into disrepute’ which is contrary to Articles 24.18 and 24.21 of the 2017 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations.

Apart from banning the supporters, Bullets as a club has been handed a fine i for K2.5 Million suspended .

“The FAM Competitions Committee having examined the reports from Match Coordinator, Stewards and Police resolved that NMC Big Bullets fined K2.5 Million which has been suspended for a period of two years” reads part of the verdict made available to Nyasa Times.

This means that the Club players, supporters or players must not find themselves in similar acts.

“Incase of breach of the suspended sentence, the K2.5 Million will immediately become payable in to any other fines which may be levied with any new charge” reads the verdict.

The ban is effective 1st November 2017.

Meanwhile, FAM has advised Bullets FC, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Malawi Police Services to ensure that there is compliance of the bans.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :