Bullets tumble in Nyasa Challenge opener: Wanderers triumph

Mighty Be Forward Football Club on Friday kick started their Nyasa Big Bullets Challenge tournament on a high note after beating visitors Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe 1-0 in an entertaining but tough encounter played at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Mike ‘Malouda’ Kaziputa scored the all important goal in an early kick off of the day.

Later in the day, the host club Nyasa Big Bullets went down 2-1 to Ferroviario de Nampula of Mozambique.

The People’s team trailed 2-0 until the dying minutes when they were awarded a penalty to earn a consolation goal converted by left back Yamikani Fodya.

Speaking after their match against Chicken Inn, Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira hailed his boys for the win but admitted there are a lot of areas that require improvement before their next game as well as the new season begins.

Chicken Inn Coach Joey Antipas applauded his boys for the fighting spirit despite the loss.

He however attributed the loss to fatigue after travelling a long distance witj little tome to relax but was hopeful of improvement in their next week game.

On his part, Nyasa Big Bullets Zimbabwean tactician Calisto Pasuwa conceded the defeat and admitted his side came second best.

Pasuwa said Nampula was far much better interms of levels of fitness as well as technique.

However, Pasuwa is optimistic his charges will bounce back as the tournament enters second day tomorrow Saturday.

Wanderers will face Nampula while Bullets will take on Chicken Inn.

