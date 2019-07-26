Bunda Forest murder suspect arrested

Malawi police have arrested a 28-year-old Shaibu Mussa for killing a 31 year-old Loveness Gowa at Bunda Forest, Lilongwe Police have confirmed.

Public Relations Officer for Central Region Police Headquarters, Kingsley Dandaula said the incident occurred on April 21, 2018 at around 11 o’clock in the morning.

“On the day of the incident, the deceased, who hailed from Mkwinda Village in Traditional Authority Chiseka in the district, went to Bunda Campus in search of piece works.

“However, Gowa did not return home and was found dead in the forest opposite Bible Believers’ Church. She was stabbed on the left shoulder and her phone, which she carried from home, was missing on the scene of crime,” he said.

Dandaula said the matter was reported to Bunda Police Unit whose officers embarked on investigation and managed to apprehend the suspect in the process.

“The police received a tip from people living in surrounding areas that Mussa fled his home as soon as the incident happened and went to hide at Kamoyo Village in T.A. Malili in Lilongwe.

“Following the tip, the police continued with the investigations and later arrested the suspect,” he added.

According to Dandaula, further investigations revealed more crimes which Mussa committed besides the murder case.

“On April 8, 2018, the suspect robbed with violence a phone from a man who went to pray at Bunda Forest. Also, on May 16, 2018, Mussa violently attacked a Bunda student and stole her laptop,” said Dandaula.

Mussa is currently in police custody pending court hearing. The suspect hails from James Village in Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe District.

