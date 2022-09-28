Bushiri disburses fees to 300 students under his bursary scheme

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Bursary Scheme has disbursed financial support to over 300 underprivileged students to pursue their various courses in private and public universities in Malawi.

The scheme management has described the development as a milestone in its desire to reach out to 1, 000 students by the end of this year.

One of the managers, Willie Kalonga, made the sentiments on Tuesday afternoon when 25 beneficiaries from within Lilongwe City toured Shepherd Bushiri Bursary Scheme Offices at Golden Peacock.

Prophet Bushiri invited the beneficiary students to appreciate the progress made and challenges the students are facing in pursuit of higher education.

In his remarks, Kalonga, who represented Prophet Bushiri, said the desire of the prophet is to engage and connect with his beneficiaries so that they appreciate the objective of the bursary.

“We hosted the students today and we will keep doing it to ensure that our beneficiaries are reminded and encouraged why this bursary was put in place,” he said.

With a goal of reaching out to 5, 000 students in five years, Shepherd Bushiri Bursary Scheme was launched in April 2022 with a goal of assisting deserving, but disadvantaged students in the country to access education.

The scheme aims at complementing government efforts to increase access to quality education for all.

At the time he launched the scheme, Bushiri said the beneficiaries will not be required to pay back the money after the completion of school. He, however, encouraged the beneficiaries to pay back through carrying out charity work once employed.

“This bursary is free, but beneficiaries are encouraged, once they start working, to replicate the favour to other less privileged students,” he said.

Bushiri said for one to benefit, the student must be not more than 27 years of age and has to make make an application for the bursary and send it to [email protected]

Prospective students are supposed to include the following in their application letters:

1. Name and your traceable address

2. Confirmation that he/she is a Malawian either though national identity card or any ID.

3. State with facts, reasons why you need the bursary

4. Institution where you are studying and level of the education

5. Name and contact of (i) parent or guardian and (ii) the headteacher or registrar of your institution.

6. The amount of fees needed per term or semester.

