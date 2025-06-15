Bushiri Gathers Thousands of Men in Lilongwe to Ignite Faith and Business – 10 Ideas Selected for Capital Support

In a powerful blend of faith and enterprise, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has urged Malawian men to rise above systemic limitations and take charge of their destinies through innovative thinking and spiritual discipline.

Addressing thousands of men at the Ironman Conference held in Lilongwe on Saturday, the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) – The Jesus Nation delivered a rousing message centered on empowerment, righteousness, and economic self-reliance.

“Success begins with vision and the right formula,” declared Bushiri. “But above all, we must reject the oppressive systems that have historically undermined indigenous people in Malawi. Let us focus on empowerment, not excuses.”

In a bold demonstration of his commitment to economic transformation, Bushiri announced the selection of 10 innovative business ideas, developed by men attending the conference. These ideas will be awarded startup capital this Monday, with the goal of turning vision into reality.

The Prophet emphasized that faith must walk hand in hand with action: “God blesses the work of your hands. You must plan, strategize, and partner with others to grow.” He also encouraged attendees to pursue righteousness and resist evil, noting that moral clarity is key to lasting success.

The Ironman Conference is part of Bushiri’s wider initiative to tackle challenges faced by men, ranging from economic hardship to spiritual disillusionment. The event brought together men from various parts of Malawi and beyond, united in a call to rebuild their lives through faith, discipline, and enterprise.

The guest of honor, Ngwenyama Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V, underscored the importance of entrepreneurship to national development. “When men rise economically, families, communities, and the nation rise with them,” he said.

With a renewed spirit and financial backing for promising entrepreneurs, Bushiri’s conference may have just planted seeds that could grow into a movement for male-led economic revival in Malawi.

