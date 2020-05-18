Bushiri mourns death of security person found dead at home

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) , says he is mourning the untimely death of one security personnel of a firm which his church outsource who was  found dead at his home in Pretoria.

Jeremiah: The security personnel was found dead at home
The body at home
The body being taken home for postmortem
The security person  in front of Bushiri  with a gun owned a security firm which ECG Church was hiring guards on temporary basis.

South African police took the  body  for postmortem.

But the Poilice has not provided any more details on the incident.

In an ECG Church  statement seen by Nyasa Times, the security personnel, Jeremiah Ogeshi, a Nigeria,  who until his passing on 7 May 2020, was the head of Almighty God Security Protection Company which was outsourced by ECG church in 2018 to provide security services to the church.

“The company, until the death of Mr Ogechi, has 7 employees and their contract with the church is still intact,” reads the statement.

“According to the family, Mr Ogechi died at his house in the early hours of May 7. Further, the family has informed the church that the post-mortem has been conducted but they are yet to get the results.”

The church furthers says it condoles the family of Mr Ogechi and, once the family releases the funeral programme, the church has already committed to provide support of any emerging costs of needed.

 

