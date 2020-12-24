Bushiri resorts to holding online crossover: ECG Church compliant to Malawi Covid measures
The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has announced that in compliance with Malawi’s government new Covid-19 regulations, the prophet Shephered Bushiri led church will hold the much touted 2020/21 Miracle Night Crossover online on 31st December.
In a statement released by its spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, the church said over 1 million people worldwide will be accomodated in an online streaming conference through internet portal Zoom and ‘Major 1 Connect’.
“ECG Church, just like its leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, is a compliant organisation as it believes in respecting the rule of law and, in the 47 countries where it operates, the church has an enviable record of being law abiding,” he said.
The church further said it understands that Covid-19 is a serious public health problem which calls for concerted effort between the church and State.
“In restricting gatherings and closing the land borders, the church acknowledges that the government has taken a right step in protecting Malawians, as such, all of us need to comply,” ECG statement said.
Malawi government has put new preventive measures which include restricting public gatherings to 100 people following a new surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
Dr John Phuka, chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, said the committee has recommended the closure of borders for the next two weeks to control the spread of imported Covid-19 cases.
“The taskforce is so far shocked with the fast rise in Covid-19 cases most of which are imported,” he said.
On Monday, Malawi reported 38 imported cases and three cases of local transmissions. The country reported 46 new cases on Tuesday.
In an update, Phuka said the imported cases were identified among 302 Malawians who returned from South Africa last week.
The country has recorded a total of 6,248 cases, including 1,275 imported infections. The death toll in the country stood at 187.
Malawi reported its first case of Covid-19 on April 2 this year.
However, the country did not impose an initially planned lockdown, following public outcry that culminated in a court order that blocked implementation of a 21-day national lockdown.
That which God has promoted a man cannot demote it. When you fight that which God Himself has anointed God himself will fight you.
If Malawi is doing this just to frustrate Shepherd Bushiri may the almighty God fight for him.
Let the God who stood with malawians during the time of Bingu’s second term rise again. Signs are high that we are heading to the worst we have never experienced in Malawi.
Please let the fugitives crossover , it must be their last one before they crossover/ transition to jail
This is now plan C. What if there is no internet that night? Just giving you a heads up because Malawi + 31 Dec = No network. Do you have plan D since you are desperate for this crossover? Good luck with ZOOM that night!
How much money are the fugitives asking for to participate in the crossover fund raising event????
Short men syndrome, very stubborn,
This little ka munthu is very annoying, when will the fugitives be shipped back to South Africa?
And theres really fools out there that will follow him online?????
If you focussed your desperation and tried t do something positive, you wouldnt need to listen to a con artist via video.
Rule of law?? Unathawilanji ku South Africa? Ya online yo, ukumaadyelabe anthu or not?