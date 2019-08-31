Bushiri shocks Malawi: Handover to govt school he built in silence

August 31, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 29 Comments

Malawians are in state of shock and disbelief after news broke out that renowned South African based prophet Shepherd Bushiri, silently, built a modern secondary school in his village in Rumphi, and on Friday, he sent his team to officially hand it over to government.

DC for Mzimba Movete cuts the ribbon as SBF Duncan Zgambo and Northern Region Education Boss Mr Mzondi Moyo looks on

DC Movement greets Zgambo the CEO of Shepherd Bushiri Foundation
The school block
Learning materials also donated by Bushiri
Students in praise of Bushiri
Bushiri also donated computers and office equipment for the school
Learners at the school block
Bushiri’s move has shocked many as they could hardly believe that, despite the challenges he has been going through, he still had a moment in his everlasting busy schedule to think about becoming a solution to challenges facing his home village.

But true to their surprise, Bushiri—through his Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF)—has handed over to government the modern Zolokere Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Hewe, Rumphi District, which he has been building for the past years.

 

Bushiri, through the chief executive officer of SBF, Duncan Zgambo, handed over the school at a ceremony held at the premise on Friday.

 

The government was represented by the Education Division Manager for the northern region, Mzondi Moyo; District Education Manager for Rumphi,  Macfarene Mzumare; and the District Commissioner for Rumphi, Fred  Movete.

The four-block, modern secondary school boasts of: four classrooms with capacity of over 70 students; four offices for teachers; one library room; one laboratory room; one staff room covering over 20 teachers; one office for the head teacher and one office for the school bursar.

He further furnished the school with all the furniture for the offices, library text books, laboratory equipments and computers.

In his remarks, Zgambo said: “Dr Bushiri grew up and went to school in this area and he used to walk over 15 kilometers just to get to Zolokere Primary School. Even when got selected to Katowo CDSS, his challenge of braving distances was complicated with the fact so many of his friends could  not further their studies as there were few secondary schools in his area to accommodate everybody.”

Driven by such memories of pain, Bushiri, whom God has blessed with a fortune, took it upon himself to go back to Hewe and be part of making a difference to the community that raised him.

“He might have loved to be part of this ceremony, but he has told me to tell you that he feels happy and contented to be part of being a solution to his community,” said Zgambo.

District Commissioner Movete hailed Prophet Bushiri for the project, saying it will help increase access to secondary education for the youths in the area.

Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Thanks Prophet.You have not wasted this money.God should continue blessing u.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Political commentator
Guest
Political commentator

Man of God, this is the way to go….you have shamed the devil. When God speaks forth, the wise listen

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
God is Good All The Time!!!
Guest
God is Good All The Time!!!

God bless you man of God!!!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nagama
Guest
Nagama

Comment reserved

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Zex
Guest
Zex

Well done Man of God..very proud of our Bushiri

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Are those substand buildings worth shocking someone, let alone a nation? Sad. Yes such archaic buildings would really shock the west. Good gesture from Bushiri though.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jeff Mpotazingwe
Guest
Jeff Mpotazingwe

May the good lord keep you safe so you do more, ana kuno ku Malawi akuphunzira mumabwinja oopsa. Uku ndiko kulalikila uthenga wabwino kweni kweni ! heaven is here.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
chaos
Guest
chaos

well done

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Cadate
Guest
Cadate

This young man is an inspiration to the country

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
George Matchere
Guest
George Matchere

God bless you more Major 1, this is really wonderful, other people should take a good example from you, this school will help generations, look! such a beautiful school, if it was me and some others we could have a very nice private school but you built it for every one, God bless you Dr Bushiri.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago