Bushiri Signals Possible Political Entry, Warns Critics and Dismisses Allegations

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has issued a bold warning: he may enter active politics — even contest for the presidency — if circumstances force his hand.

Speaking in an interview with a local television station, Bushiri said he is not actively pursuing politics now, but made it clear he will not hesitate to step in if pushed.

“If politicians begin interfering with my charity work — work meant to uplift the poor — I will have no choice but to act,” he said.

He added that a national leadership crisis could also compel him to seek the country’s highest office, positioning himself as a potential alternative if governance falters.

For now, Bushiri insists his focus remains on his ministry and humanitarian work, but his message was unmistakable: he is watching, and he is ready.

In a strongly worded response to circulating allegations, Bushiri dismissed claims linking him to the death of Grace Chinga, saying he has never met or spoken to her.

“I know nothing about Grace Chinga. At the time in question, I was in South Africa,” he said.

He alleged that three individuals forged and circulated a letter across Malawi, falsely claiming it was written by Miracle Chinga and her brother Stevie, accusing him of involvement in her death.

Bushiri warned that he will take legal action against anyone spreading such claims.

“Those peddling lies will be taken to court,” he said, adding that some of his persistent critics are spreading baseless accusations and need help rather than attention.

Bushiri also launched a fierce attack on Peter Sambo, dismissing him as a disgruntled former employee rather than a church member.

“He was never part of my church. I picked him from hardship in Blantyre and took him to South Africa, but he failed to perform even basic duties,” Bushiri said.

In a startling allegation, Bushiri accused Sambo of betrayal and criminal intent, likening him to Judas Iscariot.

He claimed Sambo collaborated with criminal elements in South Africa, spreading false information and allegedly plotting to kidnap his children for ransom.

“He reached a point of planning with criminals to abduct my children,” Bushiri alleged.

Across his statements, Bushiri struck a defiant and combative tone — rejecting allegations, attacking critics, and signaling that he is prepared to escalate both legally and politically if necessary.

While he maintains that his mission remains spiritual and humanitarian, his remarks open the door to a dramatic shift: from the pulpit to the political arena — if the pressure mounts.

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