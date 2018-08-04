Bushiri thunderous welcome in Nigeria: Resumes Global Prophetic Tour of spreading the gospel

August 4, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria, received like a prince returning to take his throne as he resumed his world-wide tour of spreading the gospel.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife make their way into the venue of the service

Prophet Bushiri stop s at church and shares a greeting

Some Nigerian performances in welcome of the Prophet, Major 1 Bushiri

The Bushiri couple appreciates some dances as part of their welcome gesture

The vhicle carrying Bushiri making its way to the hotel from the airport

Welcoming Bushiri in Nigeria

Bushiri announced the Global Prophetic Tour early in January meant to fulfil his church’s 2018 agenda of winning 2 Million Souls for Jesus Christ.

Arriving in Abuja, tens of thousands gathered at the airport to welcome, thousands more thronged the streets to catch his glimpse and not to forget even more that waited at church where he stopped by to share a greeting.

While in Nigeria, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader is scheduled to hold mass services where he will preach, teach, perform deliverances and, beyond that, also indulge in charity.

In a statement released by ECG Communications office, the Prophet will, after Nigeria, briefly return to South Africa and then proceed to USA to continue with his tour.

“ECG mission for 2018 is to win 2 million souls for Jesus Christ. As a way to do that, the Prophet came up with a programme called Global Prophetic Tour. The tour started in January,” reads the statement signed by Ephraim Nyondo, ECG’s communications director.

After USA, Bushiri will proceed to Dubai and Tanzania and then wrap the month with Malawi. The tour resumes in October with Uganda, India and Australia.

The Prophet is in accompany of Prophetess Mary Bushiri, his wife.

Abraham Mwamba
Guest
Abraham Mwamba

I remain a faithful follower of the unimpeachable Word of God. Miracles though a visitation of God, doesn’t substitute the ultimate purpose of God: to save mankind from SIN.!! Creating money from thin air is simply materialism. How many will lose their souls for the love of money? Only heaven knows. The devil is certainty overjoyed. God have mercy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
Nnamani Anthony o.
Guest
Nnamani Anthony o.

Its awesome

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Gloria
Guest
Gloria

When are you gonna come to the Caribbean.Either Jamaica in the North Trinidad. In the South and St Kitts or Antigua in the Centre. We are waiting patiently by the grace of the Almighty.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
naphili
Guest
naphili

The only person who does not deserve to live on this earth is this piece of shit! He has preyed on the ignorance and stupidity of people to make himself rich. Has anyone noticed that he does this shit only in Africa? Wake up people! There is nothing wrong with being rich but not in this way. He hasn`t even got personality status.Pathetic!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
QueenB
Guest
QueenB

What did he do to you? People are making their own choices believing him or not. Even in the West there are plenty of preachers who have gotten themselves rich over people who are hungry for the word of God. Preachers like Joel Osteen, Clefflo Dollar, TD Jakes, they all preach prosperity gospel just like Major 1. Plus what is wrong with preaching only in Africa? Do you see Joel Osteen, et al in Africa? It’s up to us Christians whether we want to believe them or not. What does the Bible say about the last days?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago

