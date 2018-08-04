Bushiri thunderous welcome in Nigeria: Resumes Global Prophetic Tour of spreading the gospel

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria, received like a prince returning to take his throne as he resumed his world-wide tour of spreading the gospel.

Bushiri announced the Global Prophetic Tour early in January meant to fulfil his church’s 2018 agenda of winning 2 Million Souls for Jesus Christ.

Arriving in Abuja, tens of thousands gathered at the airport to welcome, thousands more thronged the streets to catch his glimpse and not to forget even more that waited at church where he stopped by to share a greeting.

While in Nigeria, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader is scheduled to hold mass services where he will preach, teach, perform deliverances and, beyond that, also indulge in charity.

In a statement released by ECG Communications office, the Prophet will, after Nigeria, briefly return to South Africa and then proceed to USA to continue with his tour.

“ECG mission for 2018 is to win 2 million souls for Jesus Christ. As a way to do that, the Prophet came up with a programme called Global Prophetic Tour. The tour started in January,” reads the statement signed by Ephraim Nyondo, ECG’s communications director.

After USA, Bushiri will proceed to Dubai and Tanzania and then wrap the month with Malawi. The tour resumes in October with Uganda, India and Australia.

The Prophet is in accompany of Prophetess Mary Bushiri, his wife.

