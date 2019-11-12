Bushiri to source maize for Malawi: ‘No one deserves to die of hunger’

Troubled with continued rising maize prices in Malawi, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has taken private traders on for hoarding the staple, offering to source and supply the staple to government at a price that every Malawian can manage.

Ministry of Agriculture on Friday adjusted the price of buying maize at it depots to K250 and K230 in urban and rural markets respectively to entice farmers and traders.

But most are reluctant opting for the K320 price tag prevailing on the market.

Bushiri, leader of Enlightened Christna Gathering (ECG) Church, in a televised address from his base in South Africa said there is need to find a prompt solution which he said is in the hands of key market players in Malawi.

“I am offering to source maize for the government at the suggested prices, I trust that this action will help stabilise the market. I believe united we stand, united we can, a better Malawi is possible,” said Bushiri.

The ECG leader said the prices on the market are alarming and the price shock cannot be left unchecked.

“Gradual increase of about K5 to K10 per Kilogram is normal without causing any alarm the current price shock cannot be left unchecked if we are to overcome the challenge against food insecurity which contributes to acute poverty levels in Malawi,” he said.

He said his concern was the ripple effect this would bring to the already struggling Malawi economy among which include sharp rise in inflation which would in turn lead to influencing rising interest rates which would trigger weakening of the Malawi Kwacha against foreign currencies.

“Such a move will graduate more Malawians into vulnerable group if not handled well, people may die because the state owned ADMARC has limited capacity to services all vulnerable Malawians.

The situation on the ground requires prompt attention and decisive action. There is a need, a serious need to establish factors influencing the current situation and to hold those responsible accountable.

“I believe that access to food is a human right,” he said calling on the business sector, relevant institutions, and fellow religious leaders to say not to self-made hunger.

Bushiri has pledged to continue to directly help Malawians with free maize distribution under Shepherd Bushiri Foundation.

