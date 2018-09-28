Bushiri’s ‘K2bn toys’ arrive in Malawi ahead of Saturday crusade

September 28, 2018 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s top-of-the-range vehicles–which he downplays as ‘toys’–have arrived in Malawi to aid his mobility ahead of Saturday’s crusade at Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

Prophet Bushiri and his posh car

Bushiri’s top of the rage motorcade

Bushiri’s “toy”

The vehicles include: the 2017 Rolls Royce Black Badge, 2016 Bentley, 2017 Maserati and the 2017 G-Wagon.

These are part of the fleet Major 1 owns and they help him move from one place to another in South Africa in his ministry and business work.

Asked why did he had to bring his vehicles instead of just hiring some locally, Bushiri said he is coming with a number of high profile individuals who asked for specialised vehicles for their security.

He later called on Malawians to come to the stadium in number and fellowship him.

During a news conference in Lilongwe  ahead of the Malawi leg of the Global Prophetic Crusade scheduled for Bingu National Stadium this Sunday, the prophet encouraged Malawians to appreciate each other’s success and learn from the experiences to move forward.

Bushiri said the major problem facing the country is the “pull him/her down” syndrome instead of learning from one another. He said most of his compatriots have a colonial mentality that glorifies everything Western as superior.

He said in apparent reference to the criticism he has over the years, especially through social media platforms, discrediting him as a false prophet and a satanist. He observed that the negative tags are attached to any successful Malawian.

The Global Prophetic Tour has taken Bushiri to the United States of America (USA), Australia, Dubai,  Nigeria, Tanzania and now his home Malawi. During the tour, Bushiri and his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) seek to win at least two million souls to Jesus.

