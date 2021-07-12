Bushiri’s The Jesus Nation sells 4 million copies in two weeks

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s new book, The Jesus Nation, has sold more than 4 million copies globally in two weeks.

Bushiri’s spokesman, Ephraim Nyondo, confirmed the development to Nyasa Times in an interview Friday morning.

Said Nyondo: “We have several methods of how we are selling the book globally. We sell to our church members, our church branches and we have, so far, managed to sell over 100 000 books.

“Further, we sell through our Facebook followers on the Prophet’s page which has 4.5 million followers. According to our statistics, over 85 percent of the followers on his page have purchased the book.

“Again, we also have other Facebook pages such his wife’s page with over 1.5 million followers. I can confirm to you that over 60 percent of her followers have purchased the book,” said Nyondo.

He added that besides those two influential pages, they are also selling the book through various online platforms and Amazon being one of them.

“We only put the book on Amazon just two days ago and, as of today, the book has topped number one on Amazon’s new release Christian discipleship books.

“The stunning feat points to how, increasingly, the book continues to attract global attention owing the stature of the author, Prophet Bushiri,” said Nyondo.

In the book, Prophet Bushiri, unveils a current reality that every Christian is supposed to be accustomed to—the reality that God is building a nation that He has called the JESUS NATION, and the sole mandate of his NATION is to establish Jesus Christ as the ultimate ruler of all the earth before His second return.

Prophet Bushiri takes on the mission of explaining how you can be part of this NATION, recognize it and even benefit from it. He desires that this book will act as an inner compass that will direct you to the fulfillment of your highest purpose in the body of Christ as both a steward and custodian in the JESUS NATION.

Whether you are a new or old believer or wondering whether there is a great success in being a mentee in the prophetic, this book is one set for your season. Be ready to learn, and with this book from Shepherd Bushiri, dare to pursue to become an example of what it means to be part of a winning nation!

Below is the Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Jesus-Nation-Chosen-People-Kingdom/dp/B097SLWH58/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?

