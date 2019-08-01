Business for Malawi’s IT company Sparc growing tremendously in Zambia

Business for Sparc Systems, Malawi’s fast growing information and communication technology (ICT) firm, is growing tremendously in Zambia as well evidenced by having two office branches, in Lusaka and Copperbelt.

Sparc Systems first established an office in Lusaka last year and following growing demands from the mining city of Copperbelt, they opted to set up another branch there early this year to offer better IT solutions in the neighbouring country.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Managing Director, Wisely Phiri, said they had been supporting the Zambia IT market for sometime operating from base in which their engineers would fly from Malawi when required on the ground especially in the support of remote areas.

“So we knew the Zambia market well and we just decided to open a physical office in Lusaka in January last year having been satisfied with the number of businesses coming from Zambia,” he said.

Phiri said after winning some contracts from Copperbelt, they started receiving numerous request to be closer there for their immediate and tailor made IT solutions.

“So we obliged because we saw that the business in Copperbelt is different since most of the companies there are from the mining sector.

“This meant we had to innovate fast and offer tailored solutions to these customers, which are different from our traditional customers who are mostly banks, telecommunications sectors and governments entities.

“Currently, we have a number of mining companies which we are supporting apart from other companies in Copperbelt.”

Phiri said establishing physical offices in Zambia has helped Sparc cement itself as leaders of offering enterprise IT solutions both in Malawi and Zambia.

“And again going into Copperbelt brings in another dimension to our IT support and services. Since the mining sector is different, it requires a different kind of thinking.

“And this opportunity gives us another business line because the experience we are gaining in the mining sector can also be tapped by other surrounding mining countries,” he said.

Sparc Systems is offering solutions around IT security, IT infrastructure, operating systems and databases, high availability and disasters recovery solutions and many more.

Phiri said some of the companies which Sparc is working with in Zambia include MTN Zambia, ZANACO Bank, Barclays Bank, Rural Electrification Authority, Workers Compensation, ZESCO, Lubambe Mines and Chibuluma Mines, among others.

He said Sparc was developing steadily because of its innovative products and skills that sets apart.

“We have engineers skilled at a global level, which means the skills we have are at the same level as engineers you would find USA or India and worldwide.

“We have invested a lot in engineers such that manufacturers of IT products like Oracle, IBM and others have recognised us as warranty center or field delivery partner,” Phiri said.

