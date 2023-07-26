BWB, UNIMA sign MoU for provision of technical assistance

Blantyre Water Water (BWB) and University of Malawi (UNIMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) — an agreement of technical assistance which will allow BWB to be using UNIMA laboratories for water testing and also provide opportunity for the university’s students of accessing practical job attachments at BWB.

At the official signing ceremony on Monday at BWB offices, Chief Executive Officer, Robert Hanjahanja described the partnership as very crucial, saying through agreement the standards of water supplied to the public in the city will be improved in terms of quality as verification of water will also be done by the University.

Hanjahanja added that the partnership is also considered as an opportunity for the institution to give back to the community as it will be recruiting chemistry students from the University on attachments basis at the same time learning other new knowledge and skills from students.

“This is a significant milestone because through this agreement, we’ll be able to exchange knowledge and we strongly believe that the students will positively contribute a lot as you know that young people have the ability to innovate and to think differently,” he said.

UNIMA Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Sunduzwayo Madise said the partnership is a great development and beneficial both to the two institutions and country at large as it will ensure that Blantyre residents are more satisfied with BWB in as far safe and high quality water is concerned.

He said UNIMA is very prepared for the partnership and that they have the expertise which will make the agreement successful as they have highly sophisticated chemistry, chemical engineering lab, dedicated staff and students who are eager to learn and offer insights.

“There is a lot of benefits from this MoU because apart from sharing knowledge on providing quality and safe water, our students will be conducting research, water analysis which in the end will help them to gain experience and be able to utilize when they conclude the attachments and join other institutions,” Madise said.

