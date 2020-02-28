Cabinet reshuffle fever grips Malawi

Ministers and Members of Parliament are bracing themselves for a Cabinet reshuffle as speculation over the size and timing of it reached fever pitch the corridors of power.

President Peter Mutharika is set to re-cast his top team after his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has partnered with a United Democratic Front (UDF) in an electoral alliance which he hinted will progress into a coalition.

In the reshuffle two full ministers are expected to face the sack as Mutharika is set to energise his Cabinet with new faces and has penciled in names of the alliance partners to get some posts.

DPP and UDF have a history of working together.

During Mutharika’s first five-year term, DPP went into a working arrangement with UDF to guarantee votes in the National Assembly and support the government’s legislative agenda. In that period, UDF leader Atupele Muluzi held various ministerial positions, including Health and Population the last time he was in Cabinet just before the May 21 2019 elections.

