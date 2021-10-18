Call him Prophet Dr. David Mbewe as he graduates with PhD in Theology

South Africa-based Theology Centre International (TCI) has awarded the founder and overseer of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC), Prophet David Mbewe, with a Doctorate Degree in Theology after finishing completion of his studies at the institution.

Mbewe was awarded the academic transcript at a colourful physical graduation that took place in South Africa.

Effectively, the Prophet has added the title of doctor to the affix of his name, as he will not be called Prophet Dr. David Mbewe.

Speaking in an interview from South Africa, the Prophet said he was excited to be complete this studies and to earn his academic paper.

“This opens a new chapter in my ministry as a servant of God. It gives me more confidence and vigour to serve Him that commissioned and sent me,” he said.

At the graduation, Mbewe, who who is also president of Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM), was also chosen to speak on behalf of the graduands.

In his remarks, the flamboyant Prophet urged his fellow graduands to take their academic feats as an opportunity to serve Jesus Christ with more dedication and humility.

Mbewe further challenged the graduands to go into the world and continue to be the salt of the earth and do not forget that the crown of glory awits those who will finish the race.

“In Luke 22:40, we see Jesus rebuking his disciples for failing to keep watch with him just for one hour when he went to pray in the Garden of Gethsemane. Today, we are all gathered here not only to celebrate the achievement of various academic degrees and diplomacy, but also to celebrate that God is taking us to new levels in the ministry of spreading the word of God.

“The road we have chosen is not an easy one. We must, at all times, remember to maintain the light of the Holy Spirit within us so that we should not all into temptation,” he said.

And quoting Luke 22:41, Mbewe asked the graduands to be watchful and prayerful.

“I encourage you to go into the world and spread the word of God as Jesus commissioned us to do in Matthew 28:19. We must always make sure that we maintain or increase our levels of spirituality. It is very dangerous to become less of a Christian and follow the ways of the world whose Lord is Satan, who according to John 10:10 only comes to kill, steal and destroy,” he said.

Mbewe thanked the leadership of TCF for what he described as “a job well done,” stressing that without their dedication; the students would not have celebrated the achievements.

“From me personally, I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to be awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy Degree from this great institution. I am greatly honoured indeed,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!