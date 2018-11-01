Cama says govt should privatize markets

Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) executive director John Kapito has suggested the government should privatize all markets to improve on hygiene and sanitation which he said is appalling.

He described as hell for consumers, markets in Zingwangwa, Limbe and Bangwe, saying they are a breeding ground of diseases.

Kapito said this on Tuesday when he joined Local Government and Rural Development minister Kondwani Nankhumwa who toured the markets in what people say for political campaign whilst his officials say he wanted to see the state of the places where people buy and sell commodities mostly food.

“The conditions in the markets are appalling, these are breeding grounds for diseases. This is not good for consumers. The only way out is to privatize the markets,” he said.

However, Nankhumwa said privatizing the markets was not a solution.

He said the government wants to embark on Urban Market Improvement Program which he said president Peter Mutharika has already approved.

He said under this program, all urban markets would be improved in all aspects, saying in the first phase, Zingwangwa and Bangwe would be the first beneficiaries.

