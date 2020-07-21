Campaign launched to salute and compensate medics on Covid-19 fight

Like-minded youth activists in Malawi have launched ‘Thank You Mondays Campaign’ to acknowledge, appreciate and salute healthcare workers for the sacrifice they are making in the country’s struggle against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The grouping draws membership from high profile personalities, including survivors of Covid-19.

The campaign is expected to play a pivotal role in raising awareness on the plight of and reward the hard-working healthcare workers as they spearhead the Covid-19 battle amid meagre resources and poor remuneration.

The campaign’s publicist, Mphatso Chaluluka, said in an interview on Monday that healthcare workers are Malawi’s beacon of hope as the country faces a serious spike in Covid-19 cases against a thin resource envelope and inadequate human power to fight the pandemic.

“Healthcare workers have become key stakeholders in managing and containing the pandemic, yet they face many challenges such as poor allowances, segregation and exposure to Covid-19. This campaign aims at changing people’s mindset and attitude towards healthcare workers and start showing gratitude and love to them for remaining resolute in their profession amidst shortage of kits to enable them discharge their duties,” said Chaluluka.

He said the contribution of healthcare workers remains key in Malawi’s struggle to contain the pandemic.

The grouping has since urged people of goodwill to join it in raising the morale of the healthcare workers by hooting every noontime, clapping, honking horns and parking on side-road for one minute from today.

Chaluluka disclosed that the campaign has membership from all the 28 districts in the country and will soon be rolling out awareness initiatives using various platforms, including social and conventional media.

“We want to create an environment where healthcare workers are morally encouraged and appreciated by the public through mass media and social media. We will create a platform for the general public to participate in the fight against Covid-19 through crowd-funding whose resources will be channeled towards compensating hardworking medics across the country,” he narrated.

Malawi has, in the recent days, recorded an unprecedented rise in number of Covid-19 infections.

The development has prompted President Lazarus Chakwera to call upon stakeholders to work with the government in their efforts to contain the pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!