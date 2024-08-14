Campaign to divide Mzimba gains ground as citizens pile pressure on Inkosi M’mbelwa V to act

A grouping of development-conscious Mzimba-based Malawians has emerged and it is piling pressure on Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V to allow the government to divide the district into five districts to facilitate development.

The grouping, which is being led by political activist Samuel Lwara, is attributing the stagnation of development to that the vastness of the district.

Lwara confirmed the development in an interview on Wednesday, arguing the Ngoni Kingdom has failed to develop the district and it is high time it allowed the government to take charge.

“Our Ngoni chiefs have failed us. Their greed is killing the district. They have to allow the government to divide the district into four or five so that development can start trickling down to the people,” he said.

Lwara envisages that the division of the district would accelerate development as the government would be compelled to build hospitals, schools and other structures in all the new districts.

He cited Phalombe as one of the districts, which started receiving its own government allocation after it was ceded from Mulanje district.

“Our chiefs should start thinking progressively. They should not be guided by selfishness and greed when making decisions. We need to divide Mzimba now and that should be done as soon as yesterday. Otherwise this district will never see development,” he challenged.

There was no immediate comment from Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V.

