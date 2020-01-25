Car mechanic wins K10m in Premier Bet’s rapid numbers promo

Premier Bet’s rapid numbers game continues to produce overnight millionaires in Malawi with the latest winner of MK10 million being a motor vehicle mechanic who operates his workshop in Biwi township in the Capital Lilongwe.

Mcpherson Halbrow’s win brings the number of people who have won MK10 million to five since the game started about two months ago.

Aged 60 and the father of eight children, Halbrow lives in Area 23 on the outskirts of the capital.

He placed his bet in a Premier Bet shop in Biwi near his workshop which trades under the name Halbrow Motors.

Like the other four winners before him, Halbrow won MK10 million after betting only MK100 and received a receipt which had his six winning numbers appearing at the top of his ticket.

For someone to win in the rapid numbers game, some of their winning numbers must match some of the numbers appearing at the bottom of their ticket–with various ranges of amounts of money written under them.

The one betting can win even more money with one ticket if their winning numbers match with more numbers at the bottom.

Only one of Halbrow’s winning numbers made it, instantly enabling him to win MK10 million which was written under a matching number appearing at the bottom of his ticket.

That was after a month of his unsuccessful attempts in the Premier Bet shop in Biwi in which he spends his time whenever his mechanical workshop runs out of clients.

Speaking at Premier Bet offices in the Capital, Halbrow was excited for having finally won.

“I will buy a new plot with a house already built on it. My family needs another home, an addition to a few property we already have,” a jovial Halbrow told journalists.

Taking his turn, Premier Bet’s Area Manager for the Central Region of Malawi, Daniel Fatch, was equally excited with the development, saying it is pleasing that more people continue to patronise Premier Bet shops to win big.

“We want to introduce more shops and expand our services in order to reach out to even more people who are unable to access our services at the moment,” he said.

Premier Bet is a sports betting and entertainment company which started its operations in Malawi in 2015.

So far, the company has 123 shops, over 1000 employees and over 800 agents across the country.

