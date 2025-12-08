Castel Hikes Beer and Spirits Prices Effective December 8

Castel Distribution Limited (CDL) has announced a fresh round of price increases on its beer and spirits products, with the new prices set to take effect from 8th December 2025, sparking concern among consumers and traders across the country.

In a formal notice dated 7th December 2025, addressed to its business partners, the company said all orders generated from and including December 8 will be invoiced at the revised prices. CDL said the adjustment is necessary to ensure consistency across its distribution chain.

Among the most affected products is Carlsberg Green, whose 330ml bottle has jumped from K2,500 to K3,200, while the 640ml variant has increased from K3,500 to K4,200. Carlsberg Special Brew in both 330ml and 640ml sizes has also risen to the same new price levels.

Castel Beer 330ml has moved from K2,000 to K2,600, while Kuche-Kuche 330ml has increased from K2,200 to K2,800. The Kuche-Kuche 330ml six-pack (x4) has now been revised from K2,700 to K3,300.

Soft drink-alcohol mix Pomme Breeze 330ml has gone up from K3,000 to K3,500, while its six-pack (x4) now stands at K4,000 from K3,500. Doppel Munich 330ml has risen from K2,000 to K2,600, while Sapitwa 330ml is now at K2,500 from K1,800.

Spirits have also not been spared. Malawi Gin 750ml has increased from K23,000 to K27,000, while the 330ml bottle now costs K7,000 from K6,000. Malawi Vodka 750ml is now selling at K25,000 from K22,000, and the 330ml size has jumped from K5,000 to K7,000.

Premium brands have seen some of the sharpest increases, with Premier Brandy 750ml rising from K30,000 to K35,000, while the 330ml bottle has moved from K9,900 to K12,000.

The latest price hike comes at a time when Malawians are already grappling with high living costs, weakening household incomes, and persistent inflation. Retailers have warned that the increases will likely be passed directly to consumers, potentially leading to reduced sales and pressure on small businesses, particularly bars, bottle stores and entertainment venues.

Neither the notice nor the company’s management provided specific economic reasons behind the adjustment, but industry analysts point to rising production costs, foreign exchange shortages, and transport challenges as likely drivers.

The price adjustment is expected to have an immediate impact on the beverage market, with consumers bracing for more expensive festive season celebrations.

