Castel Malawi introduces new beer brand: ‘Doppel Munich’

April 9, 2021 Jeromy Kadewere  - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Good news to all imbibers as Castel Malawi has launched a new brand of beer on the market called Doppel Munich.

At the lunch of Doppel beer by Castel Malawi Ltd
Cheers to Doppel beer

Doppel was launched at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre as Castel Malawi Managing Director Herve Milhade said the new beer was introduced with an aim of   addressing  needs of consumers.

He described the new beer as  very tasty, very strong and very unique.

“This new beer on the market will surely provide a great experience to our consumers,” he said

The company`s manager for alcoholic beverages Stanley Chiyola said they have introduced Doppel to bring variety to consumers` tastes.

She also hinted that Castel will continue to expand their portfolio of beverages because their focus is on customer satisfaction.

Doppel Munich comes a few months after the company launched three other brands of beer under booster category; Banana Mama, Hush.

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
5 hours ago

IMoti kuchena chifukwa chokonda zoledzeretsa. Tiyeni nazoni popeza makwacha anzathu sakusowani. Ife tidatulukamo mmenemu mulibe tsogolo ata half inch.

0
Reply
Stein Kamoto
Stein Kamoto
5 hours ago

So good,I hope is good stuff big up guys

0
Reply
