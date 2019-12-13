Castel Malawi re-launches Sobo Squash

Castel Malawi Group, a leading producer and distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Malawi has finally bowed down to pressure as they bring back on the market the famous Sobo Orange Squash.

The product was launched on Thursday December 12 2019 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Speaking at the function, Castel Malawi Managing Director Horve Milhade said he is delighted that the product is finally back on the market.

“I have to assume that our obsession every single day is to bring happiness to our customers,” said Milhade.

However, Milhade admitted his company has been facing numerous challenges including increased production costs, tax issues, and mismanagement among others.

“We had an environment which cost us quite a lot and I don’t want to talk long about the tax issue. Business need to have a total friendly environment to grow and make people happy,” said Catel Group boss

According to Milhade, his ambition is ‘to recover and continue developing the company’.

“We will be there for you; for the family, for the kids, for the people and every single family not only in Malawi but everywhere. We will put this magic brand” he said.

He therefore called upon all Malawians to flock down to various super markets to purchase the ‘genuine’ SOBO squash they used to previously enjoy.

“This is the original recipe, the one you loved. You missed it and here we are again” he added.

Speaking on behalf of Malawi government, Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Salim Bagus hailed Castel Malawi for responding positively to the call of Malawians in bringing back Sobo squash.

He therefore pledged government support to Castel Malawi and other manufacturers’ in order to jointly boost the economy of the country.

Castel Malawi Limited was formerly known as Carlsberg Malawi.

