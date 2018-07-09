Castel risk lawsuits over banned substance in drinks, warn Malawi Law Society

The Malawi Law Society has warned privately owned French beverage company, Castel Group of legal suits for forcing people to drink a banned substance.

peach drink, a chemical which was banned by the Malawi Bureau of Standards.

Law Society of Malawi president Alfred Majamanda said if a person can prove that one took the tartrazine, can win the case against Castel Malawi and get compensation.

“What is needed is evidence that one drunk the Sobo peach, Castel Malawi can pay huge sums of money in compensation,” said Majamanda.

Officials from Castel Malawi refused to comment on the matter saying they were to hold a press conference on Monday.

Since Castel took over from Carlsberg, there have been concerns of low quality products including Orange Squash and its beer.

Recently, the company apologised for low quality Orange Squash.

Tertrazine is made from tar and is banned in many countries because it can cause ill health, including tumours.

