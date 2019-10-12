Catholic Bishop says Malawi turmoil is culmination of frustrations

A bishop of the influential Catholic Church says the current wave of post-election violence is a sign of culmination of frustrations by Malawians who do not see the value of belonging to the State.

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga diocese says the frustrations have been piling for a long time and the government has not been addressing the issues.

“This shows that many Malawians don’t see the value of belonging to the state, this is why they are destroying any symbols of the state,” said Mtumbuka.

He said people feel the national cake is not shared equally by those in authority and asked those in government to listen to the plight of the frustrated Malawians.

“We must pray relentlessly for peace. People must give Malawi another chance because this is the only country we have,” said Mtumbuka, sounding frustrated himself.

He continued:”We shouldn’t think that this is fun. When citizens start challenging the military and police, threatening all the state machinery with stones it shows a bad sign. We have reached a point where people no longer see symbols of the state as part if them.

“People don’t see a value of belonging to the state and they believe the state is only for a few. When you create a vacuum of trust of the state machinery, radicals take over. We are at a crossroads,” he said.

Asked as to what has contributed to the rift between the state and citizens, Bishop Mtumbuka said it has been a long story. “It has been a long story, people have been complaining that the common good the cake is not being shared equally. There cries have been ignored for so long,” he said.

The UN Human Rights says the political situation in Malawi is very fluid and volatile, saying it is now getting out of control.

