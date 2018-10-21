Catholic bishop slams Malawi civil service as disaster

October 21, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Outspoken Karonga Catholic bishop Martin Mtumbuka has described the country’s civil service as a disaster, saying this is why public service delivery is poor.

Bishop Mtumbuka: The civil service is disaster

Mtumbuka said this on Saturday during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Ludzi Girls Secondary School.

H said the Catholic church runs various schools in the country both basic, secondary and tertiary education whose teachers and other officials come from all over the world but said the government delays in providing them with work permits.

“It takes ages to provide them with work permits and this compromises the quality of education in our schools…the civil service is a disaster, absolute disaster. Unfortunately, we cannot bring back the hard working civil servants who were there during the Kamuzu days,” he said.

Government officials were conspicuously missing at the function as the relationship between the church and the DPP led government continues to widen.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and United Transformation Movement (UTM) founding member Callista Mutharika were in attendance.

Bishop Mtumbuka had also no kind words for the government for abolishing tuition fees in secondary schools without consulting churches which run some schools.

Mtumbuka, who is also Education secretary for the powerful Catholic church, said this would compromise the quality of education in secondary schools including those run by the churches.

“They should increase grants in church run schools. The government should know that all the K90, 000 which the students pay go to buy their food and make their place of learning clean,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from the government.

Mtendere cw
Guest
Mtendere cw

Thats an honest honorary bishop opinion. LIVING OUR FAITH BACK IN MODERN DAY HISTORY

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mukandi Chilewo
Guest
Mukandi Chilewo

Well spoken man of God. The rushed change of policy to gain political mileage may not be the best thing to do in order to improve education standards in Malawi. Is the “abolition “ of tuition fees sustainable? Will it help improve our schools which are already struggling to source money for food, books and infrastructure development?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nanyoni
Guest
nanyoni

i like catholic church it has no kind words to impulities

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

I agree with Mtumbuka, all the government ministries are a disaster as all are dysfunctional.
We need the new president who will be a shaker and with the welfare of people at heart.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

