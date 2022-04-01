Catholic Bishop Stima extends pre-Ramadhan and Eid-al-Fitr wishes to Muslims

Head of the Mangochi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Right Reverend Montfort Stima, has extended fraternal good wishes to Muslims in Malawi as they latter begin their month of Ramadhan and as they look forward to Eid al-Fitr.

In his message dated 1 April 2022 and addressed to Muslim Brothers and Sisters, Stima prays that this should be a month of divine blessings and spiritual advancement as the Muslims lead a life of self-correction through fasting, prayers, almsgiving and other devotions.

He says the Ramadan is coming at the right time when Malawi is still grappling with the twin effects of Covid-19 and tropical cyclones.

“This is the best time for us to turn to God for His providence and show our fraternal solidarity in times of crisis. I wish to thank all those who prompted reacted by showing utmost signs of solidarity in supporting the victims of the recent floods in our diocese,” says Stima in the message.

The Bishop further reminds both Christians and Muslims of their call to be bearers of hope for the present life and for the life to come, and to be witnesses, restorers and builders of this hope, especially for those experiencing difficulties and despair.

“On behalf of all the priests, religious sisters, brothers, and lay Catholics in our diocese, I assure you of our prayers and we sent you best wishes for a peaceful and fruitful Ramadan, and for a joyful Eid al-Fitr. May this month of Ramadan enhance our witnessing to God’s mercy and providence and to live in human fraternity,” concludes Stima.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, has said the fasting will start upon the sighting of the moon this weekend.

