Catholic bishop urges Chakwera-Chilima to walk the talk

Bishop John Alphonsus Ryan of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic Church has asked President Lazarus Chakwera and his deputy Saulos Chilima to serve the nation with diligence.

Speaking on Wednesday when he presided over the distribution of food items, money and other household items to vulnerable women in Mzuzu to cushion them from effects of coronavirus (Covid-19), Ryan said Chakwera and Chilima “portrayed passion to transform Malawians for the better.”

He said Malawians have high expectation on the new administration and pray that they promote servant leadership as promised.

“The President and Vice-President have emphasised the idea of servant leadership. That, they are there to serve. Our prayer is that they will continue with that servant leadership,” said the Irish missionary.

The bishop said the Tonse Alliance government has set a base for Malawians to work hard in developing the country while respecting the rule of law.

The Tonse Alliance government has made several promises to Malawian, including food security, ending unemployment and corruption and reducing presidential powers.

“We hope that Chakwera and Chilima will do what they have said, that is to serve with diligence and love,” said the bishop.

He said the new government must set out to serve Malawians.

Bishop Ryan also asked the government to come up with a coherent and sustainable coronavirus response management system to stop the further spread of the virus and get the economy back on its feet.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!