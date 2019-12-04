Catholic bishops remind Malawians to uphold peace as court election case outcome looms 

Catholic bishops in the country have reminded Malawians to uphold peace and unity ahead of the presidential elections case verdict by the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe.

In a statement, the bishops say Malawians should continue upholding and respecting the rule of law as many have observed that the ruling of the presidential elections’ results nullification petition has the potential to worsen the situation if not accepted by either of the contesting parties.

“As we wait for the court ruling, our country faces serious threats to peace and unity. We all have to promote peace and unity,” says the letter as the Catholics begin advent, the season of hope.

The bishops say Malawians should co-exist with each other despite the fact that the court ruling might not go their way.

“Desist from any acts violence or harassment aimed at instilling fear in others. Desist also from spreading sensational news in relation to the court case especially on social media that can easily stir up and bring about disquiet, anger and violence among Malawians thereby disturbing peace and unity,” say the bishops.

The bishops say they will continue praying for justice, peace, reconciliation and unity among Malawians and urged civil rights organisations and NGOs to prepare people for the outcome of the court verdic

Public Affairs Committee (PAC), an inter-faith organisation, is also planning prayers and declaration of peace later this month.

In the case where President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party, the declared winner, is the first respondent, Chilima and Chakwera are challenging the results of the presidential race citing irregularities, especially in the results management system.

