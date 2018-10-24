Catholic Church backs Mtumbuka for criticising Malawi government over education support

Catholic Church has thrown its weight behind Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga Diocese over his criticim to government’s little support to grant-aided schools.

Mtumbuka was speaking at Ludzi Girls Catholic Secondary School in Mchinji on Saturday during the institution’s commemoration of its 50 years of existence when he presided over the event and the Holy Mass, accused government of lacking the desire to sufficiently support grant-aided school.

But Ministry of Education reacted , albeit vaguely, to the bishop’s concerns but faulted the church for taking to the podium to discuss the issues instead of using official channels of communication.

However, Catholic secretariat national education coordinator Brother Pascal Mtwana said the issues Mtumbuka raised have long been ignored by authorities, including President Peter Mutharika.

Ntwana said the Bishop’s complaint is “understandable”.

Meanwhile, Mtumbuka said Catholic church were pleased with how Ludzi Girls Catholic Secondary School was progressing and pledged continued support to the institution and other secondary schools it runs such as Stella Maris, St Mary’s, providence, Likuni Boys, Likuni Girl, Nkhamenya Girls, Mtendere, St John Bosco, St Patrick’s and Zomba Catholic..

Mtumbuka said the Catholic Church is committed to education in the country.

