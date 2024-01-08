Catholic church holds missionary day for children

Catholic Church parishes in Malawi on Sunday held Epiphany celebrations, marking a missionary day for children running from November 2023 to November 2024.

The theme is ‘Go and Invite Everyone to the Banquet’ with a call for parents to send their children to school.

The national event of the celebrations took place at St Albert the Great Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Mzuzu and all proceedings except Holy Mass Celebration were conducted by children.

Auxiliary Bishop for Mzuzu Diocese, Yohane Suzgo Nyirenda said levels of education in the country are still low and advised parents and guardians to ensure that their children are educated.

Nyirenda then appealed to government to ensure that it provides suitable learning and teaching conditions to encourage children to remain in school.

Commenting on the essence of the day, Nyirenda said Epiphany which is also known as Theophany gears at encouraging children to persistently pray for their parents and fellow children.

“It also aims at motivating children to actively participate in church activities and charity initiatives towards the needy,” he said.

Delivering her homily, Virginia Longwe advised fellow children to love God, every one, respect their parents and carry out charity works in addressing the challenges being faced by the needy in their areas regardless of their religious affiliations.

She also advised parents against abusing children for them to grow into God fearing people and trustworthy citizens who can contribute to the development of the church and the country as a whole.

National Coordinator for the Laity in Malawi, Virginia Mahata commended St Albert the Great Parish for hosting the event and expressed hope for continued success of similar events in future.

According to Fr. Joseph Sikwese who represented National Coordinator for Pontifical Mission Society in Malawi, if children are trained at tender age, it would not be difficult for them to serve the church, love others, as well as love and serve God.

In Mwanza, two religious leaders asked the country’s leadership and citizens to maximise the availability of natural resources in order to end hunger and poverty. Speaking at Mwanza parish during the epiphany prayers, Arch Bishop Thomas Msusa of the Blantyre Arch Diocese of the Catholic Church said it is worrisome that Malawi continues relying on rain-fed agriculture when the country is blessed with the precious gifts of Lake Malawi and other rivers. On his part, the founder of Showers of Blessings Church, Apostle Dr. Jamali Joshua Milanzie, told journalists in Blantyre that there is a need to focus more on agriculture and mining to transform people’s lives. He said this after launching a 2024 theme for his church entitled ‘Becoming more than this.’

