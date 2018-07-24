Catholic priest asks its faithful to get registered in large numbers

Catholic Congregation have been advised to go for voter registration when their time comes so that come May 21, 2019 they should exercise their voting right and choose the right people who are development conscious.

Reverend Father Jevazio Chisonga made the plea Sunday during a Eucharist Mass at Nsanje Parish.

“Time has come to exercise our constitutional right. Just few weeks to come, Nsanje and Chikwawa Districts will be on voter registration exercise. Let me ask you to get registered so that we have the opportunity to exercise our constitution right to vote for the people who can develop the country as well as areas we are coming from,” advised Chisonga.

He said failing to get registered and have a chance to vote will contribute to putting wrong individuals to positions which will then backfire.

Father Chisonga then asked the congregation to vote wisely come May 2019 so that issues affecting them should be addressed.

“Let me plead with you to get registered and vote wisely. The mistake you can make will take a long period to be corrected. Choose the right people to lead us,” he appealed.

Nsanje National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) District Education Officer, Kondwani Malunga applauded the Catholic Church for advising the congregation to get registered and to be geared for the vote.

Malunga noted that religious institutions have the responsibility to encourage their faithful to go in large numbers in the centres where voter registration exercise will be taking place.

“Everyone needs to take part in encouraging eligible voters to go and register. Let us work together in the process so that more should get registered and vote,” said Malunga.

