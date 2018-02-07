Catholic priest treated on sexually transmitted infection is ‘100 percent fake news’ —Hospital

Mchinji district hospital has refuted reports circulating on online news outelt that one of the hospital’s clinicians, Macpherson Thole has been suspended by the District Health Officer (DHO) for disclosing that a Catholic priest from Kachebere Seminary is receiving treatment at the hospital for a sexually transmitted infection.

The story which had gone viral on most social-media platforms in the country alleged that Thole, while drunk, reportedly mocked the priest that it was surprising that a person that vowed not to engage in sexual activity was suffering from a disease contracted through sexual intercourse.

The report quoted Thole, as having said; “These priests are fraudulent. I gave medication to one myself for Gonorrhea.”

The social media reports indicate the Priest reported Thole to the district hospital authorities to which, he was suspended for disclosing patient information.

However, Mchinji District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Juliana Kanyengambeta denied the report and said the story is “false”.

Corroborating with this information, Mchinji Hospital Public Relations officer (PRO), Frank Kaphaso said the story was not true and that the hospital has no clinician by the said name, ‘Macpherson Thole.’

“The story is not true, no clinician from the hospital has been suspended for disclosing patient’s information at a beer parlor and as a hospital we are surprised with such reports,” he said.

Malawi has seen increase of so many news outlets with many peddling fake news.

