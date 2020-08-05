CCAP Blantyre Synod lifts suspension on 4 clerics
Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has lifted suspension on four clerics who openly criticized the synod leadership in the run up to the court sanctioned presidential election over its bias towards the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Synod general secretary the Reverend Billy Gamasaid the four clerics are now back to work and in their positions.
“As a synod, we discussed this issue and resolved to lift the suspension,” he said.
He however said that the clerics flouted the synod constitution which he says does not allow them to address the media, the nation or the world on any topical issue without seeking permission from the synod leadership.
There was no immediate comment from the four clerics.
The four are the Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, the Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, the Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and the Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Start the discussion… The reason for their suspension was not because the Clerics flouted the synod constitution, rather it was because Cadet Billy Gama wanted to use his synod position to campaign for DPP.
TRUTH has prevailed. The Synod leadership should be ashamed of itself for allowing to play the role of mercenary to the ousted DPP regime. I can see the four pastors walking shoulder-high after being vindicated. Some church (denominational) protocols are oppressive and a hindrance to the advancement of the Kingdom of God. It is right to break such protocol when you know that you are on the side of the truth. It is better to be condemned by a denominational administration than to be condemned by the TRUTH itself.
Zitsilu za dpp. Munawona NYEKHWE.
Blantyre Synod which is branch of the ousted DPP is now in a mess. Not sure how things will be like now that their party is out. Reverends serve people not your parties when you are in churches