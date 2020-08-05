CCAP Blantyre Synod lifts suspension on 4 clerics

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has lifted suspension on four clerics who openly criticized the synod leadership in the run up to the court sanctioned presidential election over its bias towards the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Synod general secretary the Reverend Billy Gamasaid the four clerics are now back to work and in their positions.

“As a synod, we discussed this issue and resolved to lift the suspension,” he said.

He however said that the clerics flouted the synod constitution which he says does not allow them to address the media, the nation or the world on any topical issue without seeking permission from the synod leadership.

There was no immediate comment from the four clerics.

The four are the Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, the Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, the Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and the Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery.

