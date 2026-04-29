CCAP Sounds Alarm: “Malawians Are Not Just Struggling—They Are Being Failed”

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian General Assembly has delivered a blunt and stinging verdict on the state of the nation: Malawians are not merely facing hard times—they are trapped in a deepening system of economic failure and broken trust.

In a sharply worded statement titled “A Prophetic Call for Justice, Accountability, and Economic Relief in Malawi,” the Church says the country’s socio-economic crisis has spiralled beyond ordinary hardship into what it describes as “systemic injustice.”

This is not polite criticism. It is a direct rebuke.

While the Church acknowledges government efforts to steady the economy—such as attempts to improve foreign exchange availability and manage fuel supplies—it dismisses them as painfully out of touch with reality.

Good intentions, the Church argues, are meaningless when people cannot afford to live.

“Policy assurances do not put food on the table,” the statement reads. “Good intentions do not fill fuel tanks.”

At the centre of the Church’s frustration is what it calls a dangerous and widening disconnect between what leaders say and what citizens actually experience.

That gap, it warns, is no longer just economic—it is a full-blown crisis of trust.

On the ground, the situation is grim and getting worse.

Fuel shortages continue to choke transport, agriculture, and small businesses. The cost of living is rising relentlessly, pushing basic necessities out of reach for ordinary families. Taxes, the Church argues, are hitting the poorest the hardest, while unreliable electricity is quietly suffocating productivity and jobs.

In rural areas, the picture is even bleaker—hunger, uncertainty, and fading hope.

The Church’s message is clear: this is not accidental. It is the result of systemic failure.

And it is demanding action—not speeches.

The CCAP has called on the government, Parliament, the private sector, civil society, and development partners to act immediately, together, and transparently before the situation deteriorates further.

But government insists relief is on the way.

Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha said this week that a recent $80 million World Bank grant, alongside a pending Rapid Response Facility, could help stabilise the economy and cushion external shocks.

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