CCJP dates faith leaders on ending GBV in Malawi

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) – a social and governance arm of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) – has asked faith leaders to assume a greater role in championing an end to gender-based violence (GBV) in Malawi.

Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of an interface with representatives of the faith community last Friday, CCJP Gender Project Officer Stella Zimba-Wella observed that religious leaders hold the key to ending GBV because of the influence they wield in the society.

Zimba-Wella also emphasized the need for multi-sectoral approach that promotes a working relationship between faith and secular role-players, adding that use of religious and non-religious resources allows a community to respond to GBV survivors in a proactive and appropriate way.

“We have engaged faith leaders in GBV fight realizing the need to move side by side in fighting violence. Faith leaders have a bigger following, and they are also part of those who would call that people who can really sway decisions. They are gatekeepers, and they whatever they say, is really respected. So we know that in the fight against violence, if we can target church leaders, we know that church leaders with the respect they command, they can be able,” said Zimba-Wella.

She added that the Commission is also working with other civil society organizations such as the NGO Gender Coordination Committee (NGOGCN to enhance the network.

An Anglican Church priest, Reverend Canaan Phiri, speaking on behalf of the faith leaders, disclosed that GBV negatively affects the ministry of God.

Phiri said it is therefore important that faith leaders should collaborate with government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in tackling the vice.

“When we talk of gender based violence, it is something that hurts somebody, and it can be physical, if somebody beat somebody, whether it’s woman battering. That is gender based violence and it appears and it exists in church, whether it is financial deprivation a husband deprives a wife for financial resources, or vice versa. If it is psychological, even sometimes we use words, which are very painful,” he said while describing the CCJP project as a timely intervention to the vice.

In his remarks, Principal Gender and Development Officer at the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Francis Chitenje, said the country is making significant strides in addressing violence at all levels.

But Chitenje highlighted lack of adequate funding as one of the challenges the ministry is facing to mainstream GBV interventions.

