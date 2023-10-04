CCJP says Tonse govt has lost direction, clueless on what to do to avert suffering

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has said the socio-economic crisis Malawians are going through are a testament that the Tonse Alliance administration has lost direction and is clueless on what it needs to do to address the crisis.

In a statement issued on Tuesday this week, the Commission argues that good stewardship in governing democratic societies entails the duty and obligation to care and protect citizens in times of crisis and need.

On the contrary, the CCJP leadership notes that the cries of Malawians are now louder, yet their cries have not managed to attract the much-needed attention of political leaders as they fall on deaf ears.

“Malawi is currently going through a socioeconomic crisis; the signs are clear that both macroeconomic and micro environment is causing an untold harm on the majority poor.

“Generally, the socio-economic well-being of Malawians has deteriorated, and yet, the political governing seems lost and clueless on finding solutions to the numerous challenges rocking the country.

“The country is at crossroads; citizens are like the lost sheep whose shepherd has lost grip of the ethos of servant leadership,” reads the preamble of the statement co-signed by CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana and his Diocesan Coordinators.

The Diocesan Coordinators include Joseph Kampango of the Archdiocese of Blantyre, Enock Kamundi of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, Acting CCJP Coordinator of the Diocese of Mangochi, Fr. Dr. Raphael, Lawrence Puliti of the Diocese of Dedza, Lewis Msiyadungu of the Diocese of Chikwawa, Acting CCJP Coordinator for the Diocese of Zomba, Father Patrick Kamba, Felix Manda of the Diocese of Mzuzu and Cuthbert Mkandawire who is the Acting CCJP Coordinator for the Diocese of Karonga.

In their statement, they say they are deeply concerned with the prevailing social injustice and prays that Malawi’s political stewards regain their moral enlightenment and become sensitive to the wailing Malawians.

This notwithstanding, the CCJP leadership has commended the incumbent government for some certain positive attainments registered in some respects, citing even distribution of infrastructural developments across the country in order to ensure the acceleration of national development.

“The road construction projects in all the regions of the country is one positive aspect that should be commended. It is thus the expectation of the citizens to see such good infrastructural development projects being completed timely without any element of politicisation.

“As the people of Malawi commend the Government for these admirable milestones, they also expect the authorities to be as accountable and transparent as possible as funds are involved,” the statement reads.

