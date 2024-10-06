CCODE aiding Lilongwe communities in addressing climate change, housing problems

Some communities in Lilongwe City are actively participating and benefiting in cost-effective community-led projects addressing climate change and urban housing problems, thanks to Centre for Community Organization and Development (CCODE) and its international partners.

CCODE, through its Community Infrastructure Projects Under the Climate Resilient Communities Program, is directly financing residents in the high density area of Mtandire in construction of two road culverts and a drainage system to mitigate flush flooding, spending at least MK9 million.

In Likuni, another high density area, the organization is bankrolling Ntamanga Housing Cooperative in construction of 30 two-bedroom low-cost houses for poor urban dwellers, spending about MK9.5 million per house.

Speaking during a media tour, CCODE Advocacy and Community Engagement Officer, Mazgo Khonje, said the projects “are a demonstration of how community-led projects can be more cost-effective and sustainable than contractor-led initiatives”.

In Mtandire, subjects under Group Village Head Ntelera prudently manage the financial resources and contribute sand and quarry in construction of the culverts and drainage system, determined to end the perennial problem of flush flooding in the area.

Khonje added the idea is to help people reduce the impact of flush floods.

“So we are engaging them to be in the forefront of their own development,” he said.

Moses Malenga, Mtandire Ward Development Committee Vice Chairperson, said the management of such projects by community members themselves “indeed helps reduce costs and increases ownership and sustainability of the infrastructure”.

“What is more pleasing is that we chose our own pertinent problem we needed to urgently solve. The flood threat is now reduced,” he said.

Ruth Chingwalu Njirayafa, Mtandire Ward Councilor who is also Lilongwe City Deputy Mayor, commended CCODE for the projects, saying “city authorities alone cannot afford to provide for all the needs of the residents”.

According to Khonje, the planned self-contained houses in Likuni “are part of a broader initiative of housing cooperatives, offering a sustainable solution for low-income urban dwellers who have long been trapped in rental-induced poverty and substandard living conditions”.

Khonje said Ntamanga Housing Cooperative aims to address the shortage of housing supply in Lilongwe, through members’ contribution of locally available materials, funds and manpower, among others.

“Housing financing is not easily accessible by many Malawians. The housing cooperative model is therefore good for it empowers poor communities to collectively invest in, build and manage affordable and decent housing,” he said.

Some of CCODE’s international partners include: DESWOS, Cities Alliance and SDI (Slum Dwellers International).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!