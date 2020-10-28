CDH Investment Bank donates K3.5 million to Beit Cure International 

CDH Investment Bank on Monday donated K3.5 million to Beit Cure International Hospital as part of its efforts to improve community health especially in children.

The donation was made in order to help the hospital sustain charitable paediatric surgeries in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the donation, CDH Investment Bank’s Chief Treasury Officer Paul Nyachiwowa noted that in the midst of COVID-19 hardships, operations for the Beit Cure Hospital have been affected and this has impacted some of their main operations including the provision of post-operative rehabilitative care and mobility devices to children who have received treatment at the Hospital.

“We believe that this donation will go a long way in helping the hospital to keep performing charitable surgeries on children and ensure that the children live normal lives as any other child,” said Nyachiwowa.

Receiving the donation Beit Cure hospital medical director Dr Kaisy Raphael thanked CDH Investment Bank for the gesture and expressed confidence that the funds will go a long way in providing mobility devices and post-surgery care for many children at the hospital.

Raphael further said that some children fail to enjoy normal life regardless of COVID-19 restrictions because of their lack of basic life support resources and post-surgery care.

“With partnership such as the one exhibited by CDH Investment Bank today, the Hospital now has the capacity to build a better life for the children with special needs. For the sake of children and the development of the nation there is need to immediately start addressing the needs of disabled children and ensure that they access education as any other child,” said Raphael.

CDHIB, a leading investment bank in Malawi, opened for business on 2nd April 2012 following the successful conversion from Continental Discount House Limited (CDH) which had operated in the financial sector for 14 years since August 1998.

