CDH Investment Bank women supports two orphanages with K2.5m each

As part of Mothers Day celebrations, CDH Investment Bank women have supported two orphanages in Blantyre and Lilongwe with K2.5million respectively to help the lives of children.

Mama Berna Foundation in Area 23 and Step Kids Awareness Trust (STEP) in Nyambadwe in Blantyre received the support.

Speaking during the handover of a cheque in Lilongwe on Monday, CDHIB Business Centre Manager for Capital City Branch, Mercy Sekani, said described the donation as part of a moment of celebration with the community during the Mothers Day celebration period.

This is a moment of celebration by women in the bank who realized to join the communities especially the orphans who were raised up without their mothers,” she said.

Sekani added that women from the bank wanted to instil hope and courage to the children that they are together in the journey.

Founder of Berna Foundation, Bertha Kapalanga expressed grateful for the donation towards alleviating the sufferings of the children at the Foundation.

“The funds will go a long way in buying food for the children as well as cement for the dwelling project currently under construction at the orphanage,” she said.

The Foundation which started in 2016 has 42 children.

